Strs Ohio Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $18,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 422,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,159,259. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.