Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Whirlpool worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Whirlpool by 18.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 83,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Whirlpool by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,502,000 after buying an additional 42,768 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 56.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after buying an additional 98,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

NYSE WHR opened at $151.50 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $234.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day moving average of $151.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

