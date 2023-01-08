Strs Ohio Raises Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,907 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of Tapestry worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,574 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,481 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 35.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176,279 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

