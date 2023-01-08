Strs Ohio Sells 10,738 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,778.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TTE opened at $61.83 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.