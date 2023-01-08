Strs Ohio Sells 455 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 392,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $93.58 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

