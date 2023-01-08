Strs Ohio Sells 46,643 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,643 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 93.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 186.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 257.4% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

WPC opened at $80.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.05%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

