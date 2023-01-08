Strs Ohio Sells 59,026 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,026 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.