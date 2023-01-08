SVB Leerink Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $10.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 135.85% from the stock’s current price.

FATE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

FATE opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,304,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

