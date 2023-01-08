Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target Increased to CHF 702 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 674 to CHF 702 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC raised Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swisscom from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Swisscom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $569.00.

Swisscom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.23. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95.

About Swisscom

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

