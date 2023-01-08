Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after buying an additional 267,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,033,000 after buying an additional 265,213 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

