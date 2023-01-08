Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives $100.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.24) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Wimpey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 101 ($1.22) to GBX 85 ($1.02) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TWODF opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.40.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

