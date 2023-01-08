TCW Group Inc. Acquires 12,346 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Insider Activity

eBay Stock Up 4.7 %

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.