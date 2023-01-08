TCW Group Inc. Acquires 1,502 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NEE stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

