TCW Group Inc. Acquires 1,745 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Kirby by 5.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 148,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

