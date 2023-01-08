TCW Group Inc. Acquires 19,677 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $32.69 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

