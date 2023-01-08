TCW Group Inc. Acquires 3,941 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ventas by 162.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ventas by 13.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ventas by 17.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 535,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 39.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $2,487,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

