TCW Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.