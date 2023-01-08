TCW Group Inc. Buys 7,206 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NOV to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Insider Transactions at NOV

NOV Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.24 and a beta of 1.84.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

