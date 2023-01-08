TCW Group Inc. Buys Shares of 12,666 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,286,000 after purchasing an additional 853,936 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $31.12 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

