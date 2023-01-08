TCW Group Inc. Cuts Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arcosa worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 114.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 2,296.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ACA opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.54. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other Arcosa news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,069. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

