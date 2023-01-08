TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,676 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after acquiring an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,979,000 after acquiring an additional 383,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,473,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,904,000 after acquiring an additional 310,141 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.21.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

