TCW Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Equitable by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 2.8 %

EQH opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

