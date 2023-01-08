TCW Group Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kingstone Companies worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ KINS opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.94 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kingstone Companies to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Kingstone Companies

(Get Rating)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.