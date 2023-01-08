TCW Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,281,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after buying an additional 636,317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,135,000 after purchasing an additional 593,020 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $64.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

