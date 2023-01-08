TCW Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 473.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,227 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Perrigo worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -165.08%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

