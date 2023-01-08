TCW Group Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $248.48 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $322.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

