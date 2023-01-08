TCW Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,072 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of BrightSpire Capital worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.68. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $10.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

