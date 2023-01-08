TCW Group Inc. Lowers Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Popular worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Popular by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Popular to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Popular Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BPOP opened at $68.48 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $3.17. Popular had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.01%.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

