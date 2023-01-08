TCW Group Inc. Makes New Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,051.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,075,439 shares in the company, valued at $323,735,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,051.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,075,439 shares in the company, valued at $323,735,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,272 shares of company stock worth $14,561,204. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $19.65 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $756.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.58 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

