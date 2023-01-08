TCW Group Inc. Purchases 39,742 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,742 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 537.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SITE Centers by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

