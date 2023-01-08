TCW Group Inc. Reduces Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GES opened at $22.46 on Friday. Guess’, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

GES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

