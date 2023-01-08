TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $982,517,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $150.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.40.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

