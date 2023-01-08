TCW Group Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in KT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,498,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,809,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KT during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in KT during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in KT during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KT opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

