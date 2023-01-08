TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sempra by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,913,000 after buying an additional 543,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after buying an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $154.54 on Friday. Sempra has a one year low of $129.69 and a one year high of $176.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.04 and a 200-day moving average of $157.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

