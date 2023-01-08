Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THNPF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Technip Energies from €15.50 ($16.49) to €18.50 ($19.68) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Technip Energies Stock Performance

Shares of Technip Energies stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Technip Energies has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.