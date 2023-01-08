Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Price Target Raised to €6.90

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.80 ($7.23) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Telekom Austria from €7.20 ($7.66) to €7.30 ($7.77) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Telekom Austria Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAGY opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.17. Telekom Austria has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23.
Telekom Austria Company Profile
Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.
