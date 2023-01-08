TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $27.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIXT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.26 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 118.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,383,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,253,000 after buying an additional 589,026 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after buying an additional 421,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $7,845,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.