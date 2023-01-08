Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $101.21 and last traded at $105.75, with a volume of 1273063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.34.

Specifically, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Tesla Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

