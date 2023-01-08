The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.