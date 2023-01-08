The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 272,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $263.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $357.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

