The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,218,000 after purchasing an additional 947,221 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,033,000 after buying an additional 736,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $45,154,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $27,257,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

