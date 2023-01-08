The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 79,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 486.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 53,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $317.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $404.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

