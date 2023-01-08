The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $52,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.72 and its 200-day moving average is $159.72. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

