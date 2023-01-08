Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 329.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,595 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 12.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

