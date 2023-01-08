Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.