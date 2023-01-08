Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on INTC. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.
Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.
