Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 1,324 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,232 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,090,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,462,000 after acquiring an additional 73,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,114.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

