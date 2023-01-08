Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC opened at $397.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.53.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

