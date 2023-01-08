Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $67.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.94. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $62.51.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

