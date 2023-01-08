Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $332.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $541.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

