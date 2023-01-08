Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $332.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $541.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

